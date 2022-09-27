Intel Core i7 13700K vs i7 12700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1712 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +13%
2099
1858
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +47%
30651
20790
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +12%
4447
3961
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +50%
47274
31457
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +24%
2130
1714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +70%
21242
12531
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|i7-12700F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
