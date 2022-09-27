Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Core i7 12700F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs i7 12700F

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
Intel Core i7 12700F
Intel Core i7 13700K
Intel Core i7 12700F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700F and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1712 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +47%
30651
Core i7 12700F
20790
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +50%
47274
Core i7 12700F
31457
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +70%
21242
Core i7 12700F
12531
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and i7 12700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-13700K i7-12700F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page Intel Core i7 12700F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

