We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 1360P (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1360P and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1820 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +10%
2102
Core i7 1360P
1903
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +148%
30679
Core i7 1360P
12388
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +17%
4445
Core i7 1360P
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +120%
47289
Core i7 1360P
21501
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +17%
2141
Core i7 1360P
1827
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +97%
21122
Core i7 1360P
10737
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and i7 1360P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13700K i7-1360P
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 22x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
TDP 125 W 20-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 64 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page Intel Core i7 1360P official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1360P or i7 13700K?
