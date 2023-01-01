Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
58
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
37
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
64
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
51
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1252 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +52%
1973
1296
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +220%
30373
9485
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +72%
4398
2559
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +163%
46611
17715
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +70%
2119
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +188%
20558
7138
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 2 (Matisse)
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|6
|Total Threads
|24
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
