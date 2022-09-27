Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Around 19.6 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +102%
30676
Ryzen 5 7600X
15218
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +62%
46448
Ryzen 5 7600X
28705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +80%
20698
Ryzen 5 7600X
11495
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-13700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

