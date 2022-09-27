Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Around 19.6 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +2%
1995
1954
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +102%
30676
15218
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +7%
4493
4200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +62%
46448
28705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2147
Ryzen 5 7600X +1%
2159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +80%
20698
11495
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
