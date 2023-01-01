Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7 13700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Intel Core i7 13700KF
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1279 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +149%
30355
Ryzen 7 3700X
12169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +104%
46115
Ryzen 7 3700X
22592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +146%
20541
Ryzen 7 3700X
8355
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake -
Model number i7-13700KF -
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 13700KF?
Promotion
