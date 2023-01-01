Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1484 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +32%
1973
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +118%
30373
13913
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +35%
4398
3258
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +91%
46611
24355
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +43%
2119
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +119%
20558
9398
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
