Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i7 13700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i7 13700KF
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1484 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +118%
30373
Ryzen 7 5700G
13913
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +91%
46611
Ryzen 7 5700G
24355
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +119%
20558
Ryzen 7 5700G
9398
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-13700KF -
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 125 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i7 13700KF?
