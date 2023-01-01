Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1626 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +100%
30373
Ryzen 7 5800X
15208
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +66%
46611
Ryzen 7 5800X
28015
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +95%
20558
Ryzen 7 5800X
10524
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i7-13700KF -
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7 13700KF?
