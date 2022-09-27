Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1633 points
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 66 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +35%
1986
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +105%
30529
14927
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +41%
4488
3177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +67%
46637
27910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +31%
2152
1645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +78%
20725
11663
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
