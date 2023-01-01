Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or Ryzen 7 7700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700

Intel Core i7 13700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700
Intel Core i7 13700KF
AMD Ryzen 7 7700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700 and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +70%
30131
Ryzen 7 7700
17685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +61%
20446
Ryzen 7 7700
12685
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 7700

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-13700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or Intel Core i7 13700KF?
