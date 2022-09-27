Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1986
1984
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +34%
30529
22739
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46637
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +2%
2152
2105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +27%
20725
16265
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
