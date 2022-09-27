Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i7 13700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i7 13700KF
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1825 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +16%
30529
Ryzen 9 5950X
26240
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +1%
46637
Ryzen 9 5950X
45989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +12%
20725
Ryzen 9 5950X
18579
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i7-13700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

