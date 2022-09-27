Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X VS Intel Core i7 13700KF AMD Ryzen 9 5950X We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5950X and 13700KF Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF Newer - released 2-years later

Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1825 points

8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 27, 2022 October 8, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer Model number i7-13700KF - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU No No

Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 32 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 34x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Transistors - 19.2 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20