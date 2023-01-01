Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
94
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +1%
1973
1952
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +24%
30373
24485
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4398
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46611
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2119
Ryzen 9 7900 +1%
2132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +17%
20558
17515
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
