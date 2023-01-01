Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or Ryzen 9 7900: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900

Intel Core i7 13700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
Intel Core i7 13700KF
AMD Ryzen 9 7900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900 and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +24%
30373
Ryzen 9 7900
24485
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +17%
20558
Ryzen 9 7900
17515
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 7900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i7-13700KF -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 16 24
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 142 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700KF
n/a
Ryzen 9 7900
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

