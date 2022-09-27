Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 16.2 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1995
Ryzen 9 7900X +3%
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +3%
30676
29704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +4%
4493
4306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46448
Ryzen 9 7900X +13%
52456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2147
Ryzen 9 7900X +6%
2284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20698
20798
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5