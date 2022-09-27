Intel Core i7 13700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X VS Intel Core i7 13700KF AMD Ryzen 9 7950X We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7950X and 13700KF Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 125 vs 170 Watt

Around 16.5 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 27, 2022 August 29, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael Model number i7-13700KF - Socket LGA-1700 AM5 Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 32 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 45x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm TDP 125 W 170 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 73.1 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 28