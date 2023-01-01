Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1785 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +28%
1966
M1 Max
1531
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +146%
30355
M1 Max
12316
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +14%
4356
M1 Max
3828
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +109%
46115
M1 Max
22082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +20%
2132
M1 Max
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +64%
20541
M1 Max
12507
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-13700KF -
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 2
E-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 10
Total Threads 24 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 34x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 4096
TMUs - 256
ROPs - 128
TGP - 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700KF
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 13700KF?
