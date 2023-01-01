Intel Core i7 13700KF vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +29%
1987
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +150%
30470
12170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +15%
4388
3829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +112%
46622
21949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +21%
2146
1775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +65%
20705
12548
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|2
|E-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|10
|Total Threads
|24
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|2048
|TMUs
|-
|128
|ROPs
|-
|64
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
