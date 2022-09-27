Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or M1 Ultra: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1772 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 710.4 GB/s (793%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 60 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +31%
1986
M1 Ultra
1516
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +27%
30529
M1 Ultra
24058
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +15%
4488
M1 Ultra
3901
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +14%
46637
M1 Ultra
41077
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +21%
2152
M1 Ultra
1773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF
20725
M1 Ultra +15%
23923
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 March 8, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S -
Model number i7-13700KF APL1106/APL1W06
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 16 20
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 34x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 48MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 8192
TMUs - 512
ROPs - 256
TGP - 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700KF
n/a
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i7 13700KF?
