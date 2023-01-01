Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700KF vs Apple M2

Intel Core i7 13700KF
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i7 13700KF
Apple M2

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1925 points
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +26%
1973
Apple M2
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +254%
30373
Apple M2
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +10%
4398
Apple M2
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +206%
46611
Apple M2
15208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +11%
2119
Apple M2
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +130%
20558
Apple M2
8927
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-13700KF -
Integrated GPU No Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 34x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700KF
n/a
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 13700KF vs Core i7 13700K
2. Core i7 13700KF vs Core i5 13600K
3. Core i7 13700KF vs Core i7 13700F
4. Apple M2 vs M1 Pro
5. Apple M2 vs Ryzen 9 5900HX
6. Apple M2 vs Core i5 12500H
7. Apple M2 vs Core i9 12900H
8. Apple M2 vs Core i7 1255U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 13700KF?
EnglishРусский