Intel Core i7 13700KF vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1925 points
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
- Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +26%
1973
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +254%
30373
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +10%
4398
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +206%
46611
15208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +11%
2119
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +130%
20558
8927
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1