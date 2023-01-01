Intel Core i7 13700KF vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +18%
1966
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +101%
30355
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +5%
4356
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +76%
46115
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +7%
2132
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +37%
20541
14979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|4864
|TMUs
|-
|304
|ROPs
|-
|152
|TGP
|-
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
