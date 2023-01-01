Intel Core i7 13700KF vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +18%
1966
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +105%
30355
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +6%
4356
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +75%
46115
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +8%
2132
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +38%
20541
14922
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|2432
|TMUs
|-
|152
|ROPs
|-
|76
|TGP
|-
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
