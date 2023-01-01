Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or Core i5 12400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700KF vs i5 12400

Intel Core i7 13700KF
VS
Intel Core i5 12400
Intel Core i7 13700KF
Intel Core i5 12400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1623 points
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +152%
30355
Core i5 12400
12022
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +136%
46115
Core i5 12400
19524
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +137%
20541
Core i5 12400
8673
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-13700KF i5-12400
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 6
Total Threads 24 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 117 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700KF
n/a
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400 or i7 13700KF?
