Intel Core i7 13700KF vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1623 points
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +16%
1966
1694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +152%
30355
12022
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +23%
4356
3541
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +136%
46115
19524
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +32%
2132
1620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +137%
20541
8673
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|i5-12400
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 730
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|6
|Total Threads
|24
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|117 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
