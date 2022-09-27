Intel Core i7 13700KF vs i5 12400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1638 points
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +17%
1995
1711
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +155%
30676
12051
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +26%
4493
3571
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +134%
46448
19841
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +31%
2147
1642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +140%
20698
8632
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|i5-12400F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
