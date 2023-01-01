Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10240 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1915 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +76%
30355
Core i5 12600K
17273
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +66%
46115
Core i5 12600K
27787
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +78%
20541
Core i5 12600K
11536
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-13700KF i5-12600K
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 10
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 150 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

