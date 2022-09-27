Intel Core i7 13700KF vs i5 13600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1923
Core i5 13600K +4%
2001
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +28%
31222
24467
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +6%
2111
1989
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +28%
18594
14514
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|i5-13600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
