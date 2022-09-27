Intel Core i7 13700KF vs i7 12700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1737 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +6%
1995
1885
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +54%
30676
19878
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +13%
4493
3959
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +48%
46448
31356
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +23%
2147
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +57%
20698
13179
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|i7-12700
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1