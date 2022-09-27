Intel Core i7 13700KF vs i7 12700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1712 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +7%
1995
1858
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +48%
30676
20790
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +13%
4493
3961
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +48%
46448
31457
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +25%
2147
1714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +65%
20698
12531
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|i7-12700F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
