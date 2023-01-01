Intel Core i7 13700KF vs i7 13700 VS Intel Core i7 13700KF Intel Core i7 13700 We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13700 and 13700KF Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700 Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and i7 13700

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Model number i7-13700KF i7-13700 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 24 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 21x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 13700KF n/a Core i7 13700 0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s ECC Support Yes -

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page - PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20