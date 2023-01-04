Intel Core i7 1370P vs i5 13500HX
We compared two 14-core CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1370P
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1729
Core i5 13500HX +5%
1815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10346
Core i5 13500HX +29%
13360
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1370P
|i5-13500HX
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|14
|Total Threads
|20
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|25x
|L2 Cache
|-
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|28 W
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1370P official page
|Intel Core i5 13500HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
