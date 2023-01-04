Intel Core i7 1370P vs i5 1350P
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P (desktop) with 14-cores against the 1.9 GHz i5 1350P (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1370P
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1370P +2%
1723
1685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P +14%
10283
8989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i7-1370P
|i5-1350P
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
