We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P (desktop) with 14-cores against the 1.9 GHz i5 1350P (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1350P and 1370P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1370P
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P +14%
10283
Core i5 1350P
8989
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1370P and i5 1350P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2023 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-P
Model number i7-1370P i5-1350P
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 19x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1370P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1350P
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0

