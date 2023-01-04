Intel Core i7 1370P vs i7 1165G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P with 14-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1370P
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1855 vs 1426 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1370P +27%
1897
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P +113%
12832
6032
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2847
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1370P +31%
1853
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P +156%
11109
4336
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-1370P
|i7-1165G7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.4 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|4
|Total Threads
|20
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|12-28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1370P official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1