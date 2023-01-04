Intel Core i7 1370P vs i7 1260P
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1370P
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1735
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9715
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3292
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17016
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1707
Core i7 1260P +3%
1762
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P +13%
10280
9124
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-1370P
|i7-1260P
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|28 W
|20-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|64 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1370P official page
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
