We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 13800H with 14-cores against the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640HS and 13800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13800H
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13800H +65%
18746
Ryzen 5 7640HS
11340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13800H +17%
13730
Ryzen 5 7640HS
11781
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13800H and AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i7-13800H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 6
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 43x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP8
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2800 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640HS
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS or Intel Core i7 13800H?
