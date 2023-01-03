Intel Core i7 13800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 13800H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13800H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1880 vs 1537 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13800H +20%
1883
1563
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13800H +35%
19090
14158
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3355
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24195
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13800H +21%
1883
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13800H +51%
13906
9230
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i7-13800H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
