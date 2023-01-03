Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13800H or Core i5 13505H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13800H vs i5 13505H

Intel Core i7 13800H
VS
Intel Core i5 13505H
Intel Core i7 13800H
Intel Core i5 13505H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 13800H with 14-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 13505H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13800H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13505H and 13800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13800H
  • Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13800H +29%
18773
Core i5 13505H
14537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13800H +11%
13798
Core i5 13505H
12472
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13800H and i5 13505H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13800H i5-13505H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1792
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 13505H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13800H official page Intel Core i5 13505H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 6800H and Core i7 13800H
2. Core i7 12800H and Core i7 13800H
3. Core i7 13700H and Core i7 13800H
4. Core i5 13600H and Core i7 13800H
5. Core i9 13900HX and Core i7 13800H
6. Core i5 1250P and Core i5 13505H
7. Core i5 13500H and Core i5 13505H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13505H or i7 13800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский