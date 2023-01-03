Intel Core i7 13850HX vs i7 12850HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13850HX with 20-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12850HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13850HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13850HX
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13850HX +19%
2048
1721
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13850HX +55%
25190
16304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3709
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30172
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13850HX +7%
1923
1797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13850HX +22%
17811
14622
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13850HX
|i7-12850HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|12
|8
|E-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|20
|16
|Total Threads
|28
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (per core)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13850HX official page
|Intel Core i7 12850HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1