Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13850HX or Core i7 13650HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13850HX vs i7 13650HX

Intel Core i7 13850HX
VS
Intel Core i7 13650HX
Intel Core i7 13850HX
Intel Core i7 13650HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13850HX with 20-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 13650HX with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13850HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13650HX and 13850HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13850HX
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13850HX +19%
25190
Core i7 13650HX
21126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13850HX +24%
17811
Core i7 13650HX
14381
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13850HX and i7 13650HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13850HX i7-13650HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32 EU) UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 12 8
E-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 20 14
Total Threads 28 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 16
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13850HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 13650HX
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13850HX official page Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 13850HX vs Core i7 12850HX
2. Core i7 13850HX vs Core i7 13700HX
3. Core i7 13850HX vs Ryzen 7 7745HX
4. Core i7 13850HX vs Core i9 13950HX
5. Core i7 13650HX vs Core i5 12600H
6. Core i7 13650HX vs Core i5 12600HX
7. Core i7 13650HX vs Core i7 12650HX
8. Core i7 13650HX vs Core i7 13700HX
9. Core i7 13650HX vs Core i5 13600HX
10. Core i7 13650HX vs Core i5 13500HX
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13650HX or i7 13850HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский