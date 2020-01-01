Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 5960X or Ryzen 7 2700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 5960X vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7 5960X
Intel Core i7 5960X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 5960X against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700X and
Advantages of Intel Core i7 5960X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 24.29 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
  • Newer - released 3 years and 9 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 22 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i7 5960X – 105 vs 140 Watt
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 5960X
12665
Ryzen 7 2700X +37%
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 5960X and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 29, 2014 April 19, 2018
Launch price 1059 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Haswell E Zen+
Model number i7-5960X -
Socket LGA-2011-3 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 2.6 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 22 nm 12 nm
TDP 140 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 85°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 5960X official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 20
Instruction Set SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 5960X ?
EnglishРусский