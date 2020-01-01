Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 5960X or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 5960X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 5960X against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and
Advantages of Intel Core i7 5960X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 20.32 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Newer - released 4 years and 11 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 22 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 5960X – 65 vs 140 Watt
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 5960X
12665
Ryzen 7 3700X +80%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 29, 2014 July 7, 2019
Launch price 1059 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Haswell E Zen 2
Model number i7-5960X -
Socket LGA-2011-3 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 2.6 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 22 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 5960X official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 20
Instruction Set SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 5960X ?
