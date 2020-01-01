Intel Core i7 5960X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 5960X against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 5960X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 20.32 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Newer - released 4 years and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 22 nanometers
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 5960X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 7 3700X +24%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3783
Ryzen 7 3700X +27%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1984
Ryzen 7 3700X +34%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12665
Ryzen 7 3700X +80%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
766
Ryzen 7 3700X +67%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6581
Ryzen 7 3700X +29%
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 29, 2014
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1059 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Haswell E
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-5960X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|2.6 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|22 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 5960X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
