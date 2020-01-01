Intel Core i7 6500U vs i5 1035G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 6500U with 2-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
277
Core i5 1035G1 +53%
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
686
Core i5 1035G1 +99%
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1695
Core i5 1035G1 +39%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3236
Core i5 1035G1 +145%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
715
Core i5 1035G1 +63%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1531
Core i5 1035G1 +135%
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-6500U
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6500U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 6500U and i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 6500U and i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 6500U and i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 6500U and i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U