Intel Core i7 6500U vs i5 1035G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 6500U with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 21.53 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
277
Core i5 1035G4 +48%
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
686
Core i5 1035G4 +74%
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1695
Core i5 1035G4 +37%
2325
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3236
Core i5 1035G4 +149%
8052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
715
Core i5 1035G4 +63%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1531
Core i5 1035G4 +155%
3910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-6500U
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6500U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
