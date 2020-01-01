Intel Core i7 6500U vs i5 8250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 6500U with 2-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
277
Core i5 8250U +25%
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
686
Core i5 8250U +75%
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1695
Core i5 8250U +15%
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3236
Core i5 8250U +86%
6014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
715
Core i5 8250U +14%
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1531
Core i5 8250U +69%
2583
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-6500U
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6500U official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
