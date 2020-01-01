Intel Core i7 6500U vs i7 10510U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 6500U with 2-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 58% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Around 7.56 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
277
Core i7 10510U +61%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
686
Core i7 10510U +119%
1499
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1695
Core i7 10510U +42%
2401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3236
Core i7 10510U +116%
6995
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
715
Core i7 10510U +4%
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1531
Core i7 10510U +86%
2842
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-6500U
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6500U official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
