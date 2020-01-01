Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6500U or Core i7 1065G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6500U vs i7 1065G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 6500U with 2-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6500U
686
Core i7 1065G7 +123%
1530
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6500U
1695
Core i7 1065G7 +47%
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6500U
3236
Core i7 1065G7 +176%
8943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6500U
1531
Core i7 1065G7 +163%
4026

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Ice Lake
Model number i7-6500U i7-1065G7
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Multiplier - 13x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Transistors 1.7 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Official site Intel Core i7 6500U official page Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 6500U?
