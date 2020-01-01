Intel Core i7 6700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700 +9%
401
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1755
Ryzen 5 2600 +53%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700 +3%
2302
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7973
Ryzen 5 2600 +65%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700 +4%
1021
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3580
Ryzen 5 2600 +52%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|312 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-6700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
