Intel Core i7 6700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
401
Ryzen 5 3600 +17%
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1755
Ryzen 5 3600 +100%
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2302
Ryzen 5 3600 +10%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7973
Ryzen 5 3600 +123%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1021
Ryzen 5 3600 +22%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3580
Ryzen 5 3600 +105%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
