Intel Core i7 6700 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 (desktop) against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 6700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
401
Core i5 1035G1 +6%
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700 +29%
1755
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2302
Core i5 1035G1 +3%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700 +1%
7973
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1021
Core i5 1035G1 +14%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3580
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
