Intel Core i7 6700 vs i5 6500
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 against the 3.2 GHz i5 6500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
48
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
20
15
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
37
33
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1007 vs 909 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700 +10%
1066
973
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700 +45%
4884
3368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700 +8%
2301
2125
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700 +43%
8111
5667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700 +11%
1013
913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700 +26%
3953
3144
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 1, 2015
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-6700
|i5-6500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1050 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
