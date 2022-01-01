Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700 or Core i5 6500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6700 vs i5 6500

Intel Core i7 6700
VS
Intel Core i5 6500
Intel Core i7 6700
Intel Core i5 6500

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 against the 3.2 GHz i5 6500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6500 and 6700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1007 vs 909 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700 +10%
1066
Core i5 6500
973
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700 +45%
4884
Core i5 6500
3368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700 +8%
2301
Core i5 6500
2125
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700 +43%
8111
Core i5 6500
5667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700 +11%
1013
Core i5 6500
913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700 +26%
3953
Core i5 6500
3144
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700 and i5 6500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 September 1, 2015
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Skylake
Model number i7-6700 i5-6500
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 34x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel HD Graphics 530
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1050 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700 official page Intel Core i5 6500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
22 (62.9%)
13 (37.1%)
Total votes: 35

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700 or Intel Core i7 6700
2. Intel Core i3 12100F or Intel Core i5 6500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 6500 or i7 6700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский