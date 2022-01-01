Intel Core i7 6700 vs i5 6500 VS Intel Core i7 6700 Intel Core i5 6500 We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 against the 3.2 GHz i5 6500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6500 and 6700 Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700 Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1007 vs 909 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700 and i5 6500

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 1, 2015 September 1, 2015 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Skylake Skylake Model number i7-6700 i5-6500 Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 HD Graphics 530

Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 4 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 34x 32x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 65 W

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel HD Graphics 530 GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1050 MHz

Memory support Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 34.1 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 6700 official page Intel Core i5 6500 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2