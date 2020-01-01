Intel Core i7 6700 vs i5 6600K
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700 +3%
401
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700 +13%
1755
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2302
Core i5 6600K +1%
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700 +29%
7973
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1021
Core i5 6600K +11%
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3580
Core i5 6600K +4%
3741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|312 USD
|243 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-6700
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 6700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 6700 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i7 6700 and Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 6700 and Intel Core i7 9700
- Intel Core i7 6700 and Intel Core i7 8700
- Intel Core i5 6600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 6600K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 6600K and Intel Core i7 6700K
- Intel Core i5 6600K and AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Intel Core i5 6600K and Intel Core i3 8100