Intel Core i7 6700 vs i5 8400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
401
Core i5 8400 +2%
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1755
Core i5 8400 +31%
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2302
Core i5 8400 +3%
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7973
Core i5 8400 +15%
9131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1021
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3580
Core i5 8400 +20%
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|312 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i7 6700
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i7 6700
- Intel Core i7 6700K and i7 6700
- Intel Core i5 6600K and i7 6700
- Intel Core i7 7700 and i7 6700
- Intel Core i5 10600K and i5 8400
- Intel Core i9 9900K and i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 9400 and i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 8500 and i5 8400