We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9400F and 6700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700
1755
Core i5 9400F +34%
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700
2302
Core i5 9400F +6%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700
7973
Core i5 9400F +19%
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700
1021
Core i5 9400F +5%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700
3580
Core i5 9400F +21%
4317

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700 and i5 9400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 January 7, 2019
Launch price 312 USD 189 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-6700 i5-9400F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700 official page Intel Core i5 9400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9400F or i7 6700?
