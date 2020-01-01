Intel Core i7 6700 vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
401
Core i5 9400F +2%
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1755
Core i5 9400F +34%
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2302
Core i5 9400F +6%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7973
Core i5 9400F +19%
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1021
Core i5 9400F +5%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3580
Core i5 9400F +21%
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
